Woman Captured On Video Without Mask and Coughing Inside Lincoln Grocery Store
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–A woman videotaped without a mask on and appeared to be coughing deliberately toward two people inside a Lincoln grocery store is trending around the world on social media, with many folks commenting that authorities should cite her for violating the county-wide mask mandate.
KFOR News learned through social media on Tuesday about the video. The link is below.
The video indicates that a woman and her daughter were confronted by the woman, who began to cough on them and follow both women throughout the store. An employee of the store was contacted by both women about the woman. No word yet from Lincoln Police if anything was reported.
There is a mask mandate in Lincoln and Lancaster County that went into effect on August 26 and is set to expire on September 30.