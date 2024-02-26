Woman Brutally Attacked By Dogs While Jogging Near Pioneers Park

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 26)–A 39-year-old woman is recovering after she was mauled by five German Shepard dogs that got loose Saturday morning from a home near Pioneers Park.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says the dogs got through the fence of the property in the 2900 block of West Pleasant Hill Road, attacked the victim, who was out jogging. The owner and another person, who drove up and honked the horn, came to get the dogs away from the woman, who suffered puncture wounds to her face, neck, head and arms that required surgery at a Lincoln hospital.

“It’s one of the most severe attacks I’ve ever seen in 31 years,” Chief Deputy Houchin said.

The owner, 20-year-old Emily Herrera, was cited for five counts for dog at-large. It’s not the first time the dogs have attacked someone. Back on Dec. 17, 2023, Houchin said the one-year-old dogs bit a man on the hand, after they surrounded him and his wife our for a walk.

Houchin said the victim in Saturday’s attack told deputies she thought she was going to die. The dogs have been put in the custody of the Humane Society and are current with their rabies vaccinations. It’s unclear what will happen to the dogs.