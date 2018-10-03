Woman Assaulted, Robbed While Walking To Gas Station

Lincoln Police say a 35-year-old woman was punched in the mouth during a robbery late Tuesday night not far from an apartment complex at 12th and Arapahoe.

According to police, the woman said she took out the garbage, then started walking toward a nearby gas station when two men walked up and asked for money. She said no and one of the men grabbed her purse, while another man punched her in the mouth that caused her to fall down.

One of the men grabbed the woman’s wallet and took off. The victim tried calling for help on her phone, but realized it was damaged in the fall. She was disoriented, but police say she got help from her husband who took her to the hospital.

The woman had an abrasion on her head and suffered some broken teeth.

Police Officer Angela Sands says the man that hit the victim is described as a tall, white male in his mid 30s with a skinny build, with a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

