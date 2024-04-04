Woman Assaulted, Robbed Wednesday on South Lincoln Trail

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 4)–A 32-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed early Wednesday afternoon, as she was out running on a trail in the area of 33rd and Sheridan.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian on Thursday morning said that an unknown man came up from behind and grabbed the victim, who tried to elbow the suspect to get away. As the suspect tried to pull the woman off the bike trail, both fell to the ground.

“It sounds like the suspect then grabbed her headphones, which were valued at $200, and then was last seen running southbound from the area,” Kocian told KFOR News.

The victim suffered minor injuries, including a bloody nose and some scrapes. Captain Kocian described the suspect as a male, about 14 to 25 years old, around 6-foot, 180 pounds, wearing black sweatpants and a black hoodie with gray stripes.