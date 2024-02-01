Woman Arrested Following Wednesday Standoff at Home in Utica

UTICA–(KFOR Feb. 1)–New details about a domestic disturbance in Utica on Wednesday that led to a standoff with law enforcement.

According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home, where a woman, now identified as 22-year-old Nicole Nisly, apparently hit her mother in the head with a frying pan. Once deputies got to the scene, Nisly allegedly had her child with her in a bedroom. She allegedly hit a deputy in the arm with a knife, while she was being taken into custody. Nisly then barricaded herself in the room, which then led to a standoff situation for several hours.

Nisly later released the child unharmed but she refused to come out of the room. The Nebraska State Patrol’s SWAT Team later got inside and took Nisly into custody. The deputy that was hurt was treated and released at a Seward hospital for a minor injury.

Nisly remains in jail pending charges.