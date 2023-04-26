Woman Arrested After Stealing Car Later Found at an East Lincoln Storage Unit

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 26)–Follow-up work on a stolen vehicle case ends up leading to the arrest of a 39-year-old woman on Tuesday at a northeast Lincoln storage facility.

Lincoln Police say information on a stolen 1998 Ford Escort that was taken near 68th and Garland led them to Homebase Storage off of 62nd and Cotner Boulevard. Officers found Julie Rodgers taking items from the car and arrested her on suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property, forgery and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

A search warrant was used at the storage unit associated with Rodgers. There was additional information a male associate of Rodgers’ may have been inside Homebase when she was taken into custody. Additional officers were requested to clear the large structure.

Police say there was no associate with Rodgers was found in the building.