Woman Accused of Trying To Steal Money From Man, Applied For Loans Under His Name

Feb 21, 2020 @ 10:46am

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 21)–Lincoln Police arrested a 30-year-old woman, who reportedly stole from a 78-year-old man and tried to take out a loan using his information.  On Friday, police  said back on December 6, the victim reported a check was written from his account for $7,000. He told police he did not authorize the check and he suspected Bobbie Drake, who had  asked him for rent money. On December 12, the same victim said someone tried to apply for a loan using his information. It turned out to be Drake. She was arrested for felony theft by deception and felony attempted identity theft.

