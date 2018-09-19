Woman Accused of Medicaid Over-billing Must Pay Restitution

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A Lincoln woman accused of over-billing Medicaid for services she provided an ailing client has been told to pay back the money.

Lancaster County District Court records say 56-year-old Debra Dukes was sentenced Monday to five years of probation, fined $2,400 and ordered to pay restitution of more than $8,100.  She pleaded no contest to a fraud charge after prosecutors dropped another.

An arrest affidavit says she was paid more than $8,000 for 1,400 hours of aid that actually overlapped times the man was in a medical treatment facility.  The affidavit says that under a service provider agreement she signed , she couldn’t bill Medicaid while her client was in such a facility.

The post Woman Accused of Medicaid Over-billing Must Pay Restitution appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

New Health Care Plan for Farmers and Ranchers Portion of South 70th Street Closes Saturday Easy ID of Dawes Middle School Burglar UN-L College of Architecture Transforms Downtown Parking Traffic Accidents Take 12 Lives Two Former Educators Enter No Contest Pleas In Student Sex Cases