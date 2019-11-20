Woman Accused of Assaulting Babysitter, Dumps Chili Out On Porch

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 20)–A 23-year-old Lincoln woman was cited for vandalism and disturbing the peace, when showed up to a woman’s home Tuesday morning in the 900 block of Goodhue Boulevard and punched her in the face, before leaving by dumping chili on the front porch.
Lincoln Police say the victim told them she was assaulted, after 23-year-old Ciara Dykes kicked in the door, punched her in the face several times, then gathered some things belonging to her kids and dumped out the chili before leaving.
Apparently, Dykes was upset about the victim contacting her regarding not being able to babysit her kids anymore. Dykes was cited and released.