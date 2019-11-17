Wolves Crack Century Mark in 108-86 Home Opening Win

Four players scored in double figures, including two starters with double-doubles as 8th
-ranked Nebraska Wesleyan posted an impressive 108-86 victory over McMurry University in the home opener on Saturday afternoon (Nov. 16) at Snyder Arena.
Nate Schimonitz, the reigning National Player of the Week, came up one short of his career high, scoring 35 points on 13-18 shooting. He posted his second double-double of the season adding 10 assists to his 35 points.
It was far from a one man show as the Prairie Wolves looked sharp on offense on their home court shooting 60.6 percent from the field in the first half, jumping ahead 59-38 at the break. They were able to lead by as many as 32 points later in the second half and didn’t cool off shooting 58.6 in the final 20 minutes.
McMurry (0-3) kept it close with their 3-point shooting making 12-37 from long range, including eight made 3-pointers in the second half.
Schimonitz and teammate Jack Hiller continue to form one of the top backcourt duos in NCAA III basketball. Hiller was hot from the outside early making his first three 3-pointers. He ended the game with 21 points and 10 rebounds with both Prairie Wolves guards ending with double-doubles.
Two other starters scored in double figures for the Prairie Wolves. Clay Reimers scored 14 points in the first half and ended the game with 18 points on 6-11 shooting. Nate Bahe scored 15 points with three assists. The fifth starter, Dylan Dirks, just missed double figures with eight points.
McMurry was led by Khalil Butler who came off the bench to score 14 points with seven rebounds.
NWU is right back in action on Sunday afternoon (Nov. 17), hosting Hardin-Simmons in a two p.m. game at Snyder Arena on KFOR and kfornow.com.