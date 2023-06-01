Wolfie + Eddie’s Gear

Wolfgang Van Halen talks about working on his second Mammoth WVH album.

In a new interview, Van Halen talked about the project, which will be called, “Mammoth II” and said he used his dad’s guitar on the recordings.

He explained, “I think the most fun little detail about that it’s the one moment I recorded on the album with my Dad’s original Frankenstein guitar. And not just the guitar, but the original Marshall head that he used for the original Van Halen albums, and one of the original cabs. It was basically everything he used for those original classic albums, and you can hear that on certain bends. It’s kind of crazy; there are certain notes where it’s like ‘Wow, that sounds like Van Halen I’.”