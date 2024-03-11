Wolfgang Van Halen reflects on “sublime” Oscars experience

Wolfgang Van Halen‘s Oscars night was more than Kenough.

In an Instagram post, the Mammoth WVH frontman reflects on his experience at Sunday’s ceremony, during which he joined Slash and Ryan Gosling for a rousing rendition of the Barbie song “I’m Just Ken.” Both Wolf and Slash play on the studio version of the track, which was nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar.

“SUBLIME!” Wolf writes in the caption alongside a thank you to “I’m Just Ken” writers and producers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. “Honored to have played a small part in something so incredible.”

The post also includes photos of the performance and of Wolf on the red carpet alongside his wife, Andraia, and his mother, Valerie Bertinelli.

Speaking with People, Wolf shared that preparing for the Oscars performance was “more stressful” than his wedding day.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.