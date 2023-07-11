Wolfgang Van Halen contributes “mammoth guitar sound” to ’Barbie’ soundtrack
This Barbie shreds solos.
Wolfgang Van Halen has revealed that he plays on the soundtrack to the upcoming Barbie movie.
“My buddy [producer Mark Ronson] hit me up earlier this year needing my ‘mammoth guitar sound’ and I happily obliged,” Wolf writes in an Instagram post alongside photos from the Barbie premiere. “Honored for the opportunity to contribute some guitar playing throughout this hilarious/surreal/heartfelt movie.”
As previously reported, the Barbie soundtrack also features Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash on the Ryan Gosling-sung track “I’m Just Ken.”
Barbie the movie and the album will be released July 21.
Wolf, meanwhile, is prepping a new album with his Mammoth WVH band. Mammoth II drops August 4.
