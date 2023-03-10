Wolfgang Van Halen “almost finished” with new Mammoth WVH record
Wolfgang Van Halen is giving fans some good news about the next Mammoth WVH album, telling Total Guitar that he’s “almost finished” with the record. Like Mammoth WVH’s self-titled debut, Wolfgang plays all the instruments on the record — and he doesn’t understand why that bothers people.
“Some people try to turn me playing everything into a negative thing, which surprises me,” he shares. “It’s like they think I won’t let other people play on it or something like that. But really this is what Mammoth is and always has been – it’s my artistic expression.”
He adds, “I’ve been in bands before where you collaborate and that’s not what this is. I have a live band but in the studio I do everything and have a fun time doing it. I enjoy being able to express myself musically in every avenue.”
As for what fans can expect, Van Halen notes, “It will always sound a bit similar, I guess, because the same dude is writing it!” However, “I think on this current material, you can hear me challenging myself a bit more. I’ve gotten more confident and I know what the project is now, rather than trying to figure out what it was from the start, like on the first one.”
