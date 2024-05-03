With hooves wide open: Kentucky Derby jockey to race with Creed pants

The Creed reunion has had an unexpected crossover with the sports world, and that continues with perhaps their most surprising athletic collaboration yet.

The “Higher” rockers have announced that jockey Florent Geroux will be wearing Creed-branded custom race pants when he rides the horse Just A Touch at the 2024 Kentucky Derby, taking place Saturday, May 4.

Geroux is apparently a big fan of Scott Stapp and company, and sports a Creed sweatshirt in a new video posted to the band’s Instagram.

Prior to making their way into the Kentucky Derby, Creed helped inspire the Texas Rangers’ 2023 World Series run, appeared in a Super Bowl commercial and received a placement on a Daytona 500 car.

Creed played their first reunion show, marking their first live performance together in over 10 years, during April’s Summer of ’99 concert cruise, which will be returning in 2025. They’ll launch a full U.S. tour in July.

