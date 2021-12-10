Winter Weather Advisory Signals First Storm Of The Winter
Lincoln, NE (December 10, 2021) A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midnight tonight, and it includes the Lincoln area. The large storm moving through the Midwest, from West to East, is expected to dump up to eight inches of snow on Nebraska’s northern counties, with the highest amounts expected in the Sioux City, Iowa area and northeastward into the Iowa Great Lakes Region.
Lincoln is expected to begin receiving freezing drizzle during the Friday evening commute, followed up snowfall from a trace to two inches.
City Transportation officials announced late Friday afternoon that 20 crews were standing by in trucks, and would begin spreading salt and brine as soon as needed to keep Lincoln’s arterials clear.
The winter weather advisory is expected to end at Midnight Friday, with Sunny weather expected Saturday.