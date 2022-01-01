Winter Storm Warning In Effect For Lincoln Saturday
(KFOR News January 1, 2022) A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until midnight. National Weather Service meteorologist Katie Gross from the NWS office in Valley tells KFOR News Lincoln could receive up to five inches of snow with winds gusting to 35 miles per hour. A wind chill advisory goes into affect at midnight Wind Chills with wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) crews are patrolling routes and monitoring for changing conditions. Additional snowfighters are on standby in anticipation of accumulating snow today. The forecast has weakened over the past few hours with reduced snow accumulation totals. Traffic management continues to monitor and will adjust parking bans as needed.