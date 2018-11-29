Winter Storm Threatens Nebraska

There’s going to be a strong winter storm affecting the area this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of Northeast and North Central Nebraska, and has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for areas south of Interstate 80. Lincoln and Omaha are expected, at this point, to miss the worst of it.

“It looks like we’ll begin to see some light rain developing during the day on Friday, and that rain could start out as light freezing rain Friday afternoon” according to Meteorologist Corey Meade at the National Weather Service in Valley. “We don’t expect any significant accumulation that would cause travel problems.”

Lincoln can also expect some icing, but “there’s not going to be a lot of freezing rain to where you get accumulation on power lines and tree branches” according to Meade. “This will be more like rainfall that is not able to soak into the frozen ground and pools.”

The rain is expected to gradually change to a rain-snow mix late Saturday afternoon, and then become all snow Saturday night. “For the Lincoln area, we’re expecting one to three inches.”

A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of Central and Northeast Nebraska for much of the weekend, with snow amounts of 3-6″ expected between Lincoln and Columbus, and 6-12″ expected north of Norfolk and into South Dakota.