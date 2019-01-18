Winter Storm Prompts Closings, Crews Preparing Lincoln Streets

More snow is expected to move through eastern Nebraska on Friday.

A Winter weather advisory is in effect for the Lincoln area through 6am Saturday, with at least 2 inches of snow possible by the time it’s all said and done.

City street crews have been out since midnight Friday morning laying out anti-ice brine to arterial streets, school and bus routes. Lincoln Public Schools are open, while some neighboring districts have called off classes.

Click the link to see the latest closings, cancellations, postponements and delays. Closings and Cancellations