Winter is HERE! And some of your favorites are making GOT themed music!

From ABC Radio:

The Game of Thrones-inspired album For the Throne is out today, and features new songs from Muse‘s Matt Bellamy, Mumford & Sons and X Ambassadors.

Bellamy’s contribution is a song called “Pray (High Valyrian),” which features him repeating the word “pray” over an ominous synth, in between the sound of a woman speaking in the High Valyrian, one of the many languages in the fantasy epic.

Meanwhile, Mumford’s song is called “Devil in Your Eye,” and X Ambassadors teamed up with British-Nigerian singer Jacob Banks for their song, called “Baptize Me.”

Additionally, the album features a new song from The National called “Turn on Me” and the previously released Lumineers tune “Nightshade.”

Game of Thrones, currently in its final season, airs Sunday’s at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.