Winter Hits The Nebraska Panhandle
(KFOR NEWS March 14, 2021) I-80 is closed for both east and westbound from Big Springs to Wyoming.
Our partner, 10/11 NOW reports additional closures to the east are possible as the day progresses.
Highway 71 has been added to the list of closed roads and the majority of the roads in the panhandle are either completely or mostly covered.
Several other major roadways in the Panhandle are also closed.
Check http://511.Nebraska.Gov for the latest. The NSP asks that citizens not travel in affected areas.
READ MORE: Nebraska Supreme Court Rejects Murder Conviction Appeal