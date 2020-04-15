Winning Pick 5 Lottery Ticket Sold In Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 15)–A $50,000 Nebraska Lottery Pick 5 ticket was sold in Lincoln on Tuesday.
The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold matched all five winning numbers for the $50,000 jackpot. It was purchased at the Casey’s near 17th and “A” and has the winning numbers of 11, 13, 20, 25, and 37. Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing.
Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln.
Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.