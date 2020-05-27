Winning Pick 5 Lottery Ticket Sold At Lincoln Convenience Store
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 27)–Nebraska Lottery Officials on Wednesday say that a winning ticket for Tuesday’s Pick 5 drawing worth $300,000 was sold at a Lincoln convenience store.
The ticket was sold at the Pump & Pantry at 345 West “O” Street, according to Lottery officials. The ticket matched all five winning numbers drawn: 09, 16, 19, 22, 26. Whoever has the winning ticket should check it at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com or call the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.