During the Midnight hour Monday, Lincoln Police got a call from a driver who’s windshield was damaged by a rock or similar object falling from the North 27th Street bridge. Capt. Robert Farber tells KFOR NEWS investigators are working to see if the rock or object may have been tossed by someone or whether it was a piece of the bridge coming loose.

