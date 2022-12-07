Window Vandalism Reported In Northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 7)–Between Dec. 1 and Dec. 5, Police handled 16 reports of vandalism where a rock, brick or small chunk of concrete was used to damage to windows of homes mostly in north central and northeast Lincoln.

Police Captain Todd Kocian says it happened roughly between 43rd and 52nd Streets, Walker to Cleveland Avenue. Kocian says a suspect was described as a male between 20 and 30 years old, wearing black pants and a red-chested sweatshirt with gray sleeves and a stripe.

Damage estimates are just over $5,400.