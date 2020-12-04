Window Vandalism Reported In Neighborhoods Close To Downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 4)–Lincoln Police are investigating 12 reports of windows damage over the past few days, three of which may have been done with a BB gun.
Between 7pm and 8:30pm Wednesday, police took three reports of windows being shot out in the area around 20th and “D” and 19th and “J” streets, one involving a window to a home and the other two were to vehicles. A short time later, Police said three more reports of broken windows to vehicles were reported around 26th and “T” Streets.
Total damage amount is around $1,400. So far, there are no suspects.
If you have information on these cases, you are asked to call Lincoln Police at 441-6000.