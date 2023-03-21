Will we ever see that Nickelback documentary? “It’s our ‘Chinese Democracy’”

In April 2020, Nickelback teased that they had a documentary in the works that’s “very close to being released.” Nearly three years later, the project continues to be in development. As for whether we’ll get to see the film any time soon, well, that depends on who you ask.

Guitarist Ryan Peake tells ABC Audio that the doc has been “pretty much finished for awhile,” which elicits stifled laughter from frontman Chad Kroeger.

“It’s our Chinese Democracy,” declares bassist Mike Kroeger. Drummer Daniel Adair quips, “We’re gonna have a 10-year anniversary of the beginning of the documentary shoot.”

“It’s the ongoing joke, we laugh about it,” Chad says. “It’s the never-ending documentary.”

“Every four months, we just film more s*** for it,” he continues. “Then that has to get reedited, and then that all gets sent around to everybody … and then four months goes by, and then we just film more stuff. I think we’ve been filming this documentary for six years now. I think we’re six years in.”

If, like Guns N’ Roses‘ Chinese Democracy, Nickelback’s film eventually does see the light of day, Chad declares that it’s “no longer gonna be a documentary.”

“It’s gonna be the story of our lives,” he says.

In the meantime, you can listen to Nickelback’s new album Get Rollin’, featuring the singles “San Quentin” and “Those Days.” Nickelback will launch a U.S. tour in support of Get Rollin’ alongside country star Brantley Gilbert in June.

