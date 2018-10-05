Wild Bird Habitat is 25 Years Old

It was 25 years ago this month that Dave Titterington opened Wild Bird Habitat in Lincoln. The retired railroader couldn’t find birdseed in Lincoln during the late winter/early spring months, so he opened his own stores…and has expanded 2 two locations in Lincoln, selling 14,000 pounds of birdseed every week. Hear the passion Dave has for bird, in particular, and nature, in general on KFOR’s Lincoln Live. Link onto the KFOR podcast portal.

