Wife didn’t get the memo, EVIDENTLY

Apr 7, 2020 @ 11:41am

 

After Illinois’ Governor prohibited all social gatherings on March 20th, Alton, Illinois Mayor Brant Walker sent his town’s PD to bust up a party at a local watering hole early Sunday morning.

Guess who was one of the party-goers busted?  The mayor’s wife!  Mayor Walker didn’t show any leniency, either, telling the police chief to treat his wife, Shannon, “as he would any citizen violating the ‘stay-at-home’ order and to ensure she receives no special treatment.”

Mayor Walker issued a public apology saying “I’m embarrassed by this incident.”  Shannon Walker was cited for reckless conduct, which is a misdemeanor.

 

