Wide Division Over Medicaid Expansion

If you vote for Medicaid expansion on Nebraska’s November ballot, you’re voting for the State of Nebraska to spend $19-$20 Million dollars a year as its share of providing health care for the working poor. That was one of the few points agreed on by debaters for and against Medicaid Expansion at a meeting of the Lincoln Independent Business Association Tuesday.

Jessica Shelburn of Americans for Prosperity argued, however, the medicaid payroll taxes would impose an additional cost on businesses. “When you expand Medicaid, there tends to be a cost shift, because everything gets more expensive.”

State Senator Adam Morfeld, who favors Medicaid expansion, said it would save rather than cost money.

He argued that today’s working poor would no longer avoid routine medical care and would cut down on emergency room visits. “When more people have care, they can have preventative care, and they get the care they need before it gets so bad that they go to the emergency room.”

ER visits became another point of contention, however. Morfeld’s claim that they would decrease was challenged by Shelburne. “Oregon actually studied it, and found that their emergency room visits increased by 49%.”

A second point of agreement was on how expanded Medicaid would be delivered to patients. Both Morfeld and Shelburne agreed the Legislature would likely adopt a system in which bills submitted by Doctors and Hospitals would be paid directly by the State rather than by private insurance.

Morfeld argued that the overall economic impact would be positive if Medicaid is expanded by voters. “If this wasn’t good for hospitals, why would the Hospital Association testify in support of this legislation the last 7 years?”

Shelburne said Nebraskans need to get more creative in order to widen the availability of Health Care. She cited two recently announced private plans, one by The Nebraska Farm Bureau and another by the Lincoln Independent Business Association as examples of private sector solutions that will provide care more efficiently than Government.

