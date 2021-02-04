Wicked Winter Weather

(KFOR NEWS February 4, 2021) Blizzard like conditions are expected Thursday morning in Lincoln and across southeast Nebraska. National Weather Service meteorologist, Taylor Nicolaisen tells KFOR NEWS moderate snow of less than 2 inches will be blown around by 40 mile an hour, creating reduced visibility Thursday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory ins in effect until Noon today.
Nicolaisen tells us another concern is flash freezing. Roads warmed by sunshine melted last week’s snow , but as temperatures drop through the day, roads will turn icy very quickly.
This fast moving system ushers in a very cold weekend. The Lincoln area will see sub-zero temperatures for the first time this winter. Overall, temperatures Saturday, Sunday and Monday are expected to be the coldest in almost a year.
