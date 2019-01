Each day while eating my lunch at my desk I run through the latest news. Either from a prep service that we have available to us, or Yahoo News. For some reason the Karashian’s are always in the news. Can someone tell me why people are so enamored with this family? I honestly don’t get it. Today’s news reports that Kim has changed her hair style. She now has “bangs”. Who the F cares about this? I’m only bringing this up because it was in the news, and I just can’t figure out why anyone cares.