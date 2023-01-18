Why???? Some things should just be left alone

Dachshund dog with a toothbrush on a light background, not isolated

I have found memories of watching Scooby Doo as a kid. The older I got, the less I watched but Scooby was reborn when my son was a few years old. He loved Scooby so I bought all of the DVD’s I could find so he could watch them in the car.

Sometimes the original is just fine. Sometimes you should just leave shit alone. Would anyone benefit from making a new version of the gang? NO. NO it would not.

Read the story from Movieweb.com