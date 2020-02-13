portrait of an happy old french bulldog smiling and looking at camera . .
I love dogs. They’re goofy, they’re lovable, they’re loyal. They’re lots of things. Mind you, I’m not making fun of any dogs or the owners I’m just wondering WHO”S YOUR DOG? Skateboarding Bulldog or any of the dogs in the Westminister dog show? Again, I’m not poking fun at either I’m just asking your opinion. Email me sparky@kibz.com I have a French Bulldog and 2 Boston Terriers so I’d have to go with the skateboarding French Bulldog if I had to choice between either breed in the videos but that’s just me.