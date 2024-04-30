WHO’S THE NEW DRUMMER?

Slipknot has finally announced the name of the bands new drummer. Please welcome Eloy Casagrande, formerly of Sepultura.

What about the bands new keyboardist? The band has not announced the new members name.

This is jut me. I don’t care! But he’s got a cool new mask. Ok so what. It’s not necessary for me to know who this person is or what they look like. I liked Slipknot because they had a cool gimmick. I’d rather not know who’s behind the masks. I would have also been content NOT knowing what the members in KISS looked like. That was the fun of the makeup. Who are these guys. Call me weird but that was the gimmick. It was cool not knowing. But, i’m sure i’m in the minority in both cases.

Full story from livewire.com