Who’s in Ozzy Osbourne’s dream band lineup?

If Ozzy Osbourne could form a band with any musician, alive or dead, who would he pick?

Such is the question posed to the Prince of Darkness in a new interview for Metal Hammer conducted by Tenacious D.

“I’d love to do something with John Lennon or [Jimi] Hendrix,” Ozzy answers. “I’d love to do something with Randy Rhoads again. I’d love Paul McCartney to play on one of my albums. He’s a great bass player.”

Rhoads, of course, played guitar in Ozzy’s solo band prior to his death in 1982. McCartney, meanwhile, has long been a dream collaborator for Ozzy — speaking with Yahoo last year, Osbourne shared that he reached out to Sir Paul once before, but the Beatles icon “had some excuse.”

As for his fantasy band’s drummer, Ozzy elects to stick with Tommy Clufetos, who’s manned the kit for the Black Sabbath frontman’s solo shows since 2010.

Ozzy will return to the live stage in October for the stacked Power Trip festival. It’ll mark his first full live performance since 2018 and his first since announcing his retirement from touring earlier this year.

