Who’s hiring? I got you!

Target is preparing for the holiday season by doubling its staff to accommodate contactless delivery.
The company also announced that it will double its seasonal staff in order to meet the demands of online shopping.
Because of COVID-19 more shoppers have been shopping online and either picking up items or having them delivered to their homes.
Target plans to hire more than 130,000 seasonal employees which are about the same as last year.
If you’re looking to nab some seasonal work, Best Buy is looking to hire seasonal workers.
The company will hold job fairs today and tomorrow across the country with other job fairs happening on October 3-4.
To prepare for the holiday rush, Best Buy will be looking to hire positions in sales, car installation, customer service, merchandising, and distribution centers.
For more details check out the Best Buy website.