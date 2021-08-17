Who Wrote “Rockstar?”

Nickelback is being sued for allegedly stealing the song, “Rockstar.”
Kirk Johnston, who played in the band Snowblind Revival, recently filed a suit against Nickelback alleging they stole his song “Rock Star” and turned it into their hit “Rockstar.”
Johnston claims Snowblind Revival sent their demo to several music companies, including Nickelback’s label, Roadrunner Records.
Johnston claims “a substantial amount of his music” was copied.
Nickelback says the two songs “are not substantially similar to an ordinary observer.”