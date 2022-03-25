Who do I write the check to?
Remember that ridiculous “Fartman” costume Howard Stern wore at 1992’s MTV Video Music Awards? I certainly do. It was one of the most ridiculous things I’d ever seen. That being said, it was the smartest move Howard ever did. He went from an average Morning show joc to a superstar almost overnight. My hat’s off to you Howard. You got the last laugh.
Pull some money out or your savings account and get ready to bid on the costume as It’s for sale on Ebay. The listing reads “Howard wore this complete ensemble on the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards back when millions of people actually used to watch TV for culturally defining moments.”
Ok great. What’s that gonna cost me? Click the link
FARTMAN ON EBAY