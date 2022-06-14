White House Considering Gas Tax Holiday — Ricketts Calls It A Band-Aid
Lincoln, NE (June 14, 2022) The Biden Administration is considering a Federal gas tax holiday as a way to soften the rising price of fuel. A dozen states have either paused their state gas taxes or are expected to do so. In Nebraska, such a move is not likely. Governor Pete Ricketts calls a gas tax holiday a “band-aid approach” that won’t solve the problem.
“If you’re going to undo these high gas prices, you’re going to have to do things like let us build the Keystone XL Pipeline or explore our own natural resources on Federal land, whether it’s Alaska, or here in the Continental United States, Gulf of Mexico, that sort of thing.”
On his Monthly call-in show on KFOR the Governor said President Biden has been “waging a war on the nation’s energy supply.”
“What they really ought to do is stop the war on our energy resources here in this Country. That would help us with this sky-high inflation. You know, we used to be energy independent. Now we’re not. The Biden Administration cancelled the Keystone XL Pipeline first day in office.”
Instead of a gas tax holiday, Ricketts said the President has a better solution at hand.
“Promoting ethanol. Ethanol right now is about $1.20 a gallon cheaper for wholesale, so the more that you blend ethanol into the gasoline supply it’s going to be cheaper, bringing gas prices down.”
He added that a gas tax holiday might hurt the State and the nation in the long run.
“If you’re going to take a gas tax holiday, that’s going to be temporary. That money, at the end of the day, is still going to have to be made up if you want to maintain your roads, whether you’re talking about a Federal program or through your State gas tax.
The website GasBuddy.com is reporting most prices in Lincoln today are ranging from $4.49 to $4.69 per gallon.