White Castle YUM!

I LOVE White Castle! Of course there’s not a White Castle anywhere close to us, so I’ve been getting them in the freezer section at the grocery store. White Castle has stepped up the game. They’re bringing their popular Chicken Rings to retail outlets across the U.S.
White Castle Chicken Rings will hit the freezer aisle in two flavors, Original and Spicy, this summer. The company says the move will bring one of their favorite restaurant menu items to retailers nationwide.
White Castle celebrates its 35th birthday in retail this year and hopes to announce other grocery portfolio expansion opportunities soon. That’s a GREAT reason to celebrate with a bag of frozen rings and a box of sliders. YUM
