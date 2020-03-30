While Working From Home, Some Opt for “Business on Top, Party Down Low” Attire
Communicating via video call is a new reality for many white-collar workers who are sequestered at home during the coronavirus pandemic. And, as The Wall Street Journal reports, many are determined to keep dressing for success–above the belt, anyway.
Amy Rothwell tells the newspaper that she “had to do a conference call with no pants on last week because [her] toddler fell in a puddle,” covering her in mud. Meanwhile, her husband, who’s an auditor, “has to wear a shirt and tie for work, so he will wear the shirt and tie with boxers” while working from home. Nick Puschnig, a 37-year-old Milwaukee accountant, revealed that he took the “business on top, party down low” look a step further by tweeting, “Not gonna lie—I have a meeting today that I have to Skype in for and I’m very excited to do it while wearing a dress shirt and no pants!”
Just be sure to not get caught on camera, like in the viral video above.