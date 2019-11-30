      Weather Alert

WHERE’S THE BLUB BLUB BLUB?

Nov 30, 2019 @ 12:11pm

 

Harley-Davidson is known for the thunderous sound of their motorcycles, with tailpipes rumbling along the highway.  But Harley’s new hope for the company features a bike that has no tailpipes, showing off the company’s all-electric Livewire motorcycle in Vancouver over the weekend.

No tailpipes means the bike leaves no emissions. The Livewire doesn’t have a clutch, either.  You just flick your wrist and the bike can do about 0 to 60 in three seconds and can run about 200 miles on a single charge.

CBC says only 1,800 Livewires have been produced so far.  It does carry that hefty Harley-Davidson price, though; the bike starts at $37,000.

 

Blaze Events
Vampire Weekend
3 months ago
Hella Mega Tour
3 months ago
Fitz and the Tantrums
2 months ago
KISS
2 weeks ago
Blaze BDay Bash 2020!
1 month ago