Where Is Nebraska Among This Country’s Most Charitable States

(KFOR NEWS December 3, 2019) With the U.S. ranked as the most generous country over the past 10 years by the World Giving Index, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2019’s Most Charitable States (with accompanying videos), in addition to its picks for 2020’s Best Charities and a Charity Calculator to help donors decide where and how to give.
To determine where the most generous Americans are inspiring others to be more selfless, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 19 key indicators of charitable behavior. The data set ranges from volunteer rate to share of income donated to share of sheltered homeless.
