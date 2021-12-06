Where do you hide yours?

When I was a kid my parents hid Christmas gifts all over the house. I actually wanted to be surprised so I didn’t go looking for them. I’m still that way today. There are gifts under our Christmas tree and I may have 1 or two or none. I haven’t looked. I like surprises.
A new survey may help you figure out the best – and worst – places to hide your Christmas gifts. The poll found the top five hiding places were bedroom closets, a spare room, a coat closet, under the bed, and in the car trunk. The survey also found, that the most popular hiding spot – the bedroom closet – is typically the first place kids will look.
Full story from Fox 5