When you have to steal KY lube

Jun 11, 2020 @ 10:07am

From the Lincoln Crimestoppers site:

C0-042587            Occurred: 05-07-2020

The Russ’s Market at 4400 S 33rd Ct reported the suspect took out two bottles KY lubricant out of a box and left the store without paying for it. Russ’s Market provided video footage, and the suspect was observed concealing the two bottles of KY lubricant in her purse. She left the store without paying for it. The suspect has red hair and a tattoo on the back of her neck that reaches up to the base of her skull. If you recognize her, please say it here!

