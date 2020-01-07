Events
Sparky Says
What’s the difference?
Jan 7, 2020 @ 5:28pm
What’s the difference between these two headlines?
#1 L.A. Rescue Criticized After Kris Jenner Adopts Puppy From Same Litter as Chrissy Teigen’s Dog
#2 Australia fires could be out of control for months, says fire chief
WHATS THE DIFFERENCE?
#1-Who cares where Kris Jenner got her dog from. Why does it matter? It doesn’t. Good for Chris and her family. Chris, please enjoy your new puppy!
#2-This is some serious stuff. Australia may never completely come back from this. It’s a real world problem. People, property and animals are all paying for it. It’s really sad!
Pure Rock Alternative
