What’s the difference?

Jan 7, 2020 @ 5:28pm

What’s the difference between these two headlines?

#1   L.A. Rescue Criticized After Kris Jenner Adopts Puppy From Same Litter as Chrissy Teigen’s Dog

#2  Australia fires could be out of control for months, says fire chief

WHATS THE DIFFERENCE? 

#1-Who cares where Kris Jenner got her dog from. Why does it matter? It doesn’t. Good for Chris and her family. Chris, please enjoy your new puppy!

#2-This is some serious stuff. Australia may never completely come back from this. It’s a real world problem. People, property and animals are all paying for it. It’s really sad!

 

 

 