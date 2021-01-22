What’s in a name?

Pearl Jam have recently sent a C&D to a PJ tribute band called Pearl Jamm. That’s one extra M in the name. After receiving the letter, the Pearl Jam tribute band is changing their name. The band will now be called “Legal Jam,” to work off of their recent legal issues. In a statement, the band said, “A name doesn’t define us. We do what we do out of love and respect for Pearl Jam.” I’m not 100% sure where this band is located but if you have an Pearl Jamm merch, it’s now worth keeping. If you’d like to call your self Sparky and use two Y’s i’m ok with it. I will not send you a C&D. A thank you card maybe. A C&D no.