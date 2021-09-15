What time is it Flav?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Flavor Flav attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Flavor Flav says he is not the one holding up the Public Enemy reunion. WHAT? The WORMS at TMZ caught up with Flav at the airport (because they’re worms like that) and he said it’s Chuck D that’s holding the reunion up. Flav is looking for a partnership agreement before the the reunion. It appears Chuck D is not down with the idea. What’s the relationship like between Flav and Chuck. Flav says it’s all love for his bandmate and brother Chuck D.
And because it was a KILLER tune…please enjoy Anthrax w/ Public Enemy