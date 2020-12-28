What I Buy VS what is popular at Trader Joes
I literally buy only 1 thing (ok, 2) at Trader Joes – IT’S a bit pricey for me do any other normal shopping there BUT:
Their French Roast Concentrated Cold brew Coffee is the BOMB – it lasts a month (I buy 3 at a time) and it’s WAY cheaper than buying coffee – make mine with ice and a hit of chocolate milk. WHAM-O.
The other is their “mexican-style” street corn dippers. It’s Fritos on full speed.
But Trader Joe’s most popular item at the moment is their Sweet Chili Sauce, which is described as an “authentic take on the sweet-hot blend of chilies and garlic used in kitchens across Thailand.”
For $2 a bottle, it’s no wonder it’s been flying off the shelves in many states.
Other items ranked among Trader Joe’s most popular this year include their Everything but the Bagel seasoning and their A Dozen Macarons Variés.